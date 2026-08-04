Supporting Family After Loss of Beloved Child

We are raising funds to support the family of a precious 3-year-old child whose life was tragically taken in a crash involving an alleged drunk driver. While no amount of money can ease this unimaginable loss, these donations will help with funeral and memorial expenses, and provide financial relief during this difficult time. The family is facing unexpected costs at a moment when they need to focus on grieving and honoring their child's memory. Your support means so much during this heartbreaking time.