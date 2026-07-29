Supporting Donna to get a roof

Trying to rebuild my home since the passing of Hurricane Melissa. Efforts to rebuild has caused me so much pain...I've used up my emergency funds to purchase materials and started to restore the roof but it wasn't done by a professional so therefore it pours inside wherever it rains and the zinc flaps as they weren't laid properly. My son is still traumatise by the sound of the zinc sheets flapping on the roof...I just need to assistance to work on it properly and restore hope in my home.