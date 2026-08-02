Supporting Devin Through Testicular Cancer

I'm raising funds to support my stepson Devin Dillinger as he battles testicular cancer. He started his 12-week chemotherapy treatment on August 10th. He'll be receiving chemo every Monday, and every third week he'll have treatment Monday through Friday.





During this intensive treatment schedule, Devin is unable to work. The funds raised will help cover his living expenses and medical costs while he focuses on his recovery.





Thank you for standing with Devin.