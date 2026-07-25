Supporting Deb and Family During Medical Crisis

Reaching out, on behalf of our valued co-worker, Deb Stone, whose family is facing an unexpected and difficult medical crisis.

Recently, Pete, her husband suffered a serious medical emergency that resulted in hospitalization, treatment, and a long recovery period. While Deb, Pete and their two boys remain hopeful, the reality is that he may be unable to work for and extended time, creating significant financial challenges on top of the emotional stress they are already experiencing.

We all know Deb as a caring, hardworking and, kind individual who is always helping and encouraging others. During this incredibly difficult time, we have a chance to show support for her and her family as they navigate mounting medical expenses, household bills, and lost income.

Please consider making a donation. No amount is too small, every dollar helps. Please also consider sharing this appeal with others and keeping the family in your prayers.

With gratitude, Your Co-Workers at CC