Supporting Dean Verge and His Family

Many know Dean through his love of music, his artistic talent, and the kindness and friendship he has shared with so many over the years.





In recent months, Dean’s life changed dramatically.





What began as a persistent cough, breathing difficulties, and ongoing pain led him to seek medical answers. After months of uncertainty and testing, he received a devastating diagnosis: extensive Stage 4 Small Cell Lung Cancer.





Dean is currently undergoing chemotherapy and immunotherapy. While the treatments offer hope for extending both his life and quality of life, he is no longer able to work.





As Dean shared recently:

"I can't work at all. I sometimes can barely get to the washroom."





The physical toll has been enormous. He has lost a significant amount of weight and now spends most of his energy simply getting through each day and attending medical appointments.





Financial pressures are mounting at the same time. Treatment-related travel costs continue, their vehicle needs repairs (forcing them to rely on more expensive transportation), and household expenses keep accumulating with dramatically reduced income. Even basic necessities like heating their home this winter have become an additional financial concern.





Anyone who knows Dean knows he is not someone who finds it easy to ask for help. That’s why this campaign was created, with Dean and Andrea’s full knowledge and approval, by friends and family who wanted to support them during this incredibly difficult time.





Every contribution, no matter the size, will help ease the financial burden so Dean and his family can focus on what matters most: treatment, healing, and precious time together.





If you are unable to contribute financially, please consider sharing this campaign and keeping Dean, Andrea, and their family in your thoughts and prayers.





On behalf of Dean and Andrea, thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support.



