Help Clint Ferguson Lay His Mother to Rest.

Important Update: Clint’s mother has passed away following her devastating stroke. The fundraiser will now help Clint and his family with funeral or memorial arrangements, her continuing household obligations, missed work, transportation, and the many immediate expenses accompanying this sudden loss.

The original story below has been preserved because it explains the medical crisis and circumstances that led us to ask for help.

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Original Posting:

For the past 20 years, I, like many of you have had the honor of calling Clint Ferguson one of our closest and dearest friends. My friendship was forged while serving together in the United States Army—first in Germany and later during our deployment to Ramadi, Iraq. When you serve beside someone under those circumstances, you come to know the true measure of their character.





Clint is one of the most loyal, compassionate, and selfless men I have ever known. He is the kind of person who shows up when others need him, gives without asking for anything in return, and quietly carries burdens that many people never see. Right now, however, Clint is the one who desperately needs others to show up for him.





His mother recently suffered a devastating stroke. She is currently unconscious in the hospital and on life support, leaving Clint to face an unimaginable amount of fear, grief, and uncertainty. He is trying to communicate with her medical team, understand her condition, make extraordinarily difficult decisions, and come to terms with the possibility that this may be the end of her life.





While Clint is trying to navigate this heartbreaking crisis, the ordinary responsibilities and expenses of life have not stopped. He is doing everything he can to manage his own bills while also taking responsibility for his mother’s home and immediate financial needs. The funds raised here will help ensure that her utilities are not disconnected, that her home and essential expenses remain covered, and that Clint can afford transportation, meals, missed work, and the other unexpected costs that arise during a medical emergency.





Clint should not have to worry about a utility bill being paid while sitting beside his unconscious mother and trying to determine what happens next. He needs the breathing room to focus on her, speak with her doctors, and make decisions no son should ever have to make.





Life is not always fair. Sometimes it seems to be the cruelest to the kindest and most selfless among us. Clint has spent his life serving his country, caring for the people he loves, and helping others through their own difficult moments. During this impossible time, he needs—and deserves—a helping hand.





Any donation, regardless of the amount, will make a genuine difference. It will help relieve some of the immediate financial pressure and remind Clint that he does not have to carry this burden alone. If you are unable to contribute financially, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping Clint, his mother, and their family in your prayers.





Thank you for helping us stand beside a truly good man when he needs us most.





We love you Ferguson!