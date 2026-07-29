MISSION:

Neema Autism Support Centre is a community-based support initiative dedicated to helping children with autism and their families through education, awareness, emotional support, and access to essential resources.





VISION:

Our goal is to create hope, inclusion, and better opportunities for children with autism while empowering parents and caregivers with the knowledge and support they need.





CORE GOALS:

* Supporting families with autism education

* Providing essential materials and sensory support

* Creating awareness about autism in Tanzania

* Connecting parents and caregivers

* Supporting children with developmental needs

* Building a loving and inclusive community