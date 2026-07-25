Supporting Caroline: A Proverbs 31 Woman

"Commit your work to the Lord, and your plans will be established." — Proverbs 16:3





Dear brothers and sisters in Christ,





My name is Filip and I’m 30 years, coming from Croatia. Today I’m writing to you to ask for prayers and support for my fiancée, Caroline (27), who lives in Lusaka, Zambia. Because GiveSendGo is not directly accessible for Zambian citizens to launch campaigns, I’m stepping in on her behalf to share her story and ask for your support.





When I read Proverbs 31, I see only Caroline. She is a woman of deep faith, quiet resilience, and a very generous heart.





From the Orphanage to Entrepreneurship





Caroline’s journey has been far from easy, but she has always kept The Lord close to her. When she was just 8 years old, her parents faced a severe family illness and could no longer care for her and her twin brother. They were placed in the "Breath of Heaven" -Christian orphanage in Lusaka, where Caroline grew up until she turned 21.





Instead of letting her circumstances discourage her, Caroline used her talents to lift up others. At young age 14, she started working as a nanny for kids from American missionaries coming to Zambia, sending her earnings back home to support her parents and siblings. Within the orphanage's school, she discovered her calling for fashion and design. She began working as a seamstress during high school, funding both her family's needs and eventually her own 3-year college degree in Fashion and Design.





Upon graduating, Caroline started her own clothing and design business. Her hard work allowed her to completely provide for her mother and younger sister—even paying for her sister’s university tuition. On top of running a business, she remains active in her local church, teaching Sunday school and mentoring children.









Current Challenge





Caroline and I met online, and we instantly connected through our shared love for Jesus Christ. Through getting to know each other, we quickly realized we’re soulmates, perfectly complementing each other in faith and life's purpose. We are currently planning for me to travel to Zambia at the beginning of 2027 so we can finally get married and begin our life together.





As we look toward our future and prepare for marriage, Caroline is facing an unexpected trial. Since beginning of this year, the economic situation in Zambia has become pretty bad. Financial hardship has hit local communities, causing Caroline’s business inquiries to drop significantly.





Today, this hardworking entrepreneur who has spent her entire life providing for others, is struggling to pay her basic rent, utilities, and buy food - let alone invest in the fabric needed to restart her business.









How You Can Help





We are humbly asking our global Christian family to help Caroline bridge this gap.

All of the donations will be used for following:





6 months of rent and utilities to ensure she has a secure place to live. Basic food and living necessities for the coming months. Raw materials and fabrics so she can create new clothing designs and revive her business





Caroline is an incredibly talented designer, and she even wants to work for this support. If you would like to order a custom-made piece of clothing, Caroline is more than happy to design and make it for you. We will arrange international shipping to your home.





If you would like to get to know us, ask questions, or discuss a custom clothing order before making a donation, please feel free to reach out to me directly via email at: support4caroline.zm@gmail.com





More than anything, we ask for your prayers for Zambia, for Caroline’s business and for our upcoming marriage.





Thank you, and may God bless you.





Kindly,

Filip





"And my God will supply every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus." — Philippians 4:19