GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Supporting Caroline: A Proverbs 31 Woman

Goal€4,000 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byFilip Galić

Fundraiser funds will be received by Filip Galić

Supporting Caroline: A Proverbs 31 Woman

"Commit your work to the Lord, and your plans will be established." — Proverbs 16:3


Dear brothers and sisters in Christ,


My name is Filip and I’m 30 years, coming from Croatia. Today I’m writing to you to ask for prayers and support for my fiancée, Caroline (27), who lives in Lusaka, Zambia. Because GiveSendGo is not directly accessible for Zambian citizens to launch campaigns, I’m stepping in on her behalf to share her story and ask for your support.


When I read Proverbs 31, I see only Caroline. She is a woman of deep faith, quiet resilience, and a very generous heart.


From the Orphanage to Entrepreneurship


Caroline’s journey has been far from easy, but she has always kept The Lord close to her. When she was just 8 years old, her parents faced a severe family illness and could no longer care for her and her twin brother. They were placed in the "Breath of Heaven" -Christian orphanage in Lusaka, where Caroline grew up until she turned 21.


Instead of letting her circumstances discourage her, Caroline used her talents to lift up others. At young age 14, she started working as a nanny for kids from American missionaries coming to Zambia, sending her earnings back home to support her parents and siblings. Within the orphanage's school, she discovered her calling for fashion and design. She began working as a seamstress during high school, funding both her family's needs and eventually her own 3-year college degree in Fashion and Design.


Upon graduating, Caroline started her own clothing and design business. Her hard work allowed her to completely provide for her mother and younger sister—even paying for her sister’s university tuition. On top of running a business, she remains active in her local church, teaching Sunday school and mentoring children.



Current Challenge


Caroline and I met online, and we instantly connected through our shared love for Jesus Christ. Through getting to know each other, we quickly realized we’re soulmates, perfectly complementing each other in faith and life's purpose. We are currently planning for me to travel to Zambia at the beginning of 2027 so we can finally get married and begin our life together.


As we look toward our future and prepare for marriage, Caroline is facing an unexpected trial. Since beginning of this year, the economic situation in Zambia has become pretty bad. Financial hardship has hit local communities, causing Caroline’s business inquiries to drop significantly.


Today, this hardworking entrepreneur who has spent her entire life providing for others, is struggling to pay her basic rent, utilities, and buy food - let alone invest in the fabric needed to restart her business.



How You Can Help


We are humbly asking our global Christian family to help Caroline bridge this gap.

All of the donations will be used for following:


  1. 6 months of rent and utilities to ensure she has a secure place to live.
  2. Basic food and living necessities for the coming months.
  3. Raw materials and fabrics so she can create new clothing designs and revive her business


Caroline is an incredibly talented designer, and she even wants to work for this support. If you would like to order a custom-made piece of clothing, Caroline is more than happy to design and make it for you. We will arrange international shipping to your home.


If you would like to get to know us, ask questions, or discuss a custom clothing order before making a donation, please feel free to reach out to me directly via email at: support4caroline.zm@gmail.com


More than anything, we ask for your prayers for Zambia, for Caroline’s business and for our upcoming marriage.


Thank you, and may God bless you.


Kindly,

Filip


"And my God will supply every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus." — Philippians 4:19

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $340 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve