Supporting Candi During Medical Treatments

If you’ve had the privilege of knowing Candi Hanchey, you know she is someone who loves deeply, serves faithfully, and has a way of making everyone around her feel seen and cared for. Now it’s our turn to surround her and her family with that same love and support.





Candi has recently been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and will begin an intensive multiple-month treatment plan in Arizona. During this time, she and her husband, Jeff, will be navigating medical appointments, treatment, and the many challenges that come with this journey. Together, they are also balancing the needs of their children, their business, and the daily responsibilities that continue while they are away.





As you can imagine, the financial burden is significant. Travel, lodging, medical expenses, lost income, and caring for their family will create costs that quickly become overwhelming.





Many have asked how they can help. One of the most meaningful ways is by giving financially. Every donation, large or small, will go toward easing the burden of medical and treatment-related expenses, allowing the Hancheys to focus their energy where it belongs: on Candi’s healing and on their family.





More than anything, the Hancheys have an unwavering trust in the Lord. They are walking this road with faith, believing He will sustain them every step of the way. We invite you to join us in surrounding them with your prayers, encouragement, and, if you are able, a financial gift.





We invite you to follow Candi’s CaringBridge page to stay connected with her journey, receive updates, and continue covering the Hanchey family in prayer.





In addition to this financial support link, donations to the “Candi Hanchey Benefit Account” can be made in person at any DL Evans Bank branch.





Thank you for standing with the Hanchey family and loving them so well. Your generosity is a tangible reminder that they are not walking this journey alone.