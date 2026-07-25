supporting Brookes fight for treatment

Hello everyone,

My name is Brooke, and I am reaching out during one of the most critical turning points of my life. I am a mother to two wonderful boys, Linkin and Knox. My youngest, Knox, is three years old, is on the autism spectrum, and relies deeply on the safety, consistency, and routine that I provide for him every single day.

Those who know me know that I have faced heavy battles in my past, but they also know how fiercely I have fought to overcome them. After being released from prison in June 2020, I committed myself entirely to sobriety, stability, and being the dependable mother my children deserve. For years, I successfully maintained my sobriety and worked hard across multiple jobs—serving as an assistant at a nursing home, a lead at Dutch Bros, and working my way up to a Shift Supervisor at Starbucks. I did everything I could to build a life my children could depend on.

### The Perfect Storm

In 2022, life became increasingly overwhelming. In addition to raising my boys, I stepped up to care for my niece during a family crisis. Balancing the intensive needs of my autistic son, the behavioral struggles of my older children, and the soaring costs of daily survival without government assistance pushed me to my absolute limit.

In February 2025, due to a painful misunderstanding regarding a policy where I allowed an elderly, loyal customer a free coffee, I lost my job at Starbucks.

Losing my steady income was the tipping point. The financial pressure collapsed around us. Under the weight of extreme stress, isolation, and financial ruin, I reached a breaking point where I desperately needed structure and mental health support before everything fell apart. I recently faced a crisis that has brought me into contact with the legal system again.





### Why I Need Your Help: The Stakes Are Everything

Because of my past charges, I am currently classified as a habitual offender. **The reality I am facing is terrifying: without a skilled, dedicated attorney to fight for me, I am facing 25 to 99 years.**

A sentence like that would completely devastate my children, especially Knox, who cannot handle being separated from me. I am not running from my past, nor am I making excuses. I am actively fighting to stay present for my family by seeking a court-approved, structured treatment and supervision program rather than a lifetime in prison. I want to heal, comply, parent, and prove through my actions that I can continue to do better. But I cannot secure that path without the right legal advocacy.

To clear this hurdle and protect my family's future, I am raising funds to help cover:

* **Legal Representation:** Hiring a qualified attorney who understands my history, my recovery, and how to advocate effectively for a treatment-focused option in court instead of prison.

* **Treatment & Mental Health Support:** Covering out-of-pocket costs for counseling, intensive outpatient programs, or healthcare needs.

* **Family Stability:** Ensuring my boys have housing, food, and essentials while I navigate this recovery and legal process.

Every single dollar raised will go directly toward keeping my family stable and securing the legal defense I need to break the cycle for good. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing our story. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, your lack of judgment, and your support for my boys and me.