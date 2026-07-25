Supporting Bishop Williams' Return to Zimbabwe

For over two decades, Bishop Lynwal A. Williams has poured his heart, leadership, and prayers into serving and supporting the Global Bibleway Churches in Zimbabwe. Last year, this journey reached a historic milestone: the consecration of Overseer Rasinosi Mudzoki to the office of Bishop.

This momentous occasion was the culmination of years of dedicated ministry, and Bishop Williams’ presence was vital in formalizing this crucial elevation.





This year, the mission continues. Bishop Williams is preparing to travel back to Zimbabwe to attend their annual Global Bibleway Churches Convention in August. His presence is vital to support the local churches, champion their new initiatives, and provide apostolic covering to the newly appointed Bishop Mudzoki.





By partnering with us financially, you ensure that Bishop Williams can focus entirely on his apostolic ministry, strengthening our global church family without the burden of travel costs.





Thank you for your generosity, your prayers, and your partnership in this global mission. Your support is a powerful testament to our shared faith and helps our international church family continue to grow and thrive.