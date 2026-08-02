Supporting Alessandra and Her Children After Loss

My name is Karen, and I'm raising funds for my nanny, Alessandra, and her three children after the heartbreaking loss of her husband and their father.





After an eight-month battle with leukemia, he underwent a successful bone marrow transplant and seemed to be recovering. As the family was holding onto hope and preparing for his return home, he passed away unexpectedly from a pulmonary embolism just as he was getting ready to leave the hospital. He leaves behind Alessandra and three children, ages 16, 10, and 3. He had also raised his oldest daughter as his own since she was six, and he was truly the heart and primary support of their family.





Now, Alessandra is carrying the weight of unimaginable grief while trying to care for her children and begin rebuilding their lives without the person who held so much together. These funds will help support Alessandra and her family as they navigate this devastating time and adjust to life after such a sudden loss. She is now facing funeral expenses, medical bills, and the ongoing costs of caring for her family during an incredibly difficult time. Any amount of support would mean so much and help ease some of the financial burden as they grieve. Any kindness, support, or sharing of this fundraiser would mean so much to Alessandra and her children as they face the difficult days ahead. Thank you for keeping them in your thoughts and for helping surround them with love and stability when they need it most.