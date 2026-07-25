Supporting Alec's Medical Journey

Alec has both scoliosis and spina bifida, and we have noticed increasing problems with his back and he is having lots of pain. The doctors are concerned that his condition may be getting worse, causing him more pain and making daily activities even more difficult. Because of these concerns, we are seeking specialized medical care and evaluations to determine the best treatment options for him.





Due to his health conditions, Alec is unable to work, does not drive, and depends on his me to help support him. The medical appointments, testing, travel expenses, and ongoing care can be overwhelming for our us.





As a mother, all I want is to make sure Alec receives the care he needs and deserves. We are asking for your help through donations, prayers, and shares of this fundraiser. Every contribution, no matter the amount, helps us cover medical expenses, travel to specialists, and other costs related to Alec's care. Thank you for taking the time to read Alec's story and for supporting him on this journey. Your kindness, prayers, and generosity mean more to us than words can express.