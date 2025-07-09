Supporting Single Mother’s Journey to security

﻿﻿﻿﻿I am raising funds to create a safe, stable, and secure future for myself and my 5-year-old daughter. After experiencing the challenges and safety concerns of living in Chicago, I made the difficult decision to move three hours away from home and away from my family in hopes of creating a fresh start and a better environment for us.





The funds raised would help provide essential support as we rebuild our lives. One of my greatest needs is reliable transportation, as we currently live in a rural area where access to transportation is extremely limited. Having a dependable vehicle would allow me to handle daily responsibilities, access important resources, pursue employment opportunities, and better support my daughter.





I am also working toward returning to college as a single mother so I can continue building a more secure future for my family. However, I still have outstanding student loan obligations from my previous college that have created barriers to moving forward with my education.





Another important goal is establishing financial security for my daughter’s future. Due to ongoing medical challenges that may impact my ability to care for her in the future, I want to take every possible step to ensure she is protected and provided for, no matter what circumstances arise.





I have worked hard to maintain stability by paying my rent ahead for two years to guarantee that we have a safe place to live. Unfortunately, the area we relocated to has not provided the level of safety and security I had hoped for. This support would be life-changing for my daughter and me by helping us move toward a safer, healthier, and more stable living situation.





Asking for help is not easy for me, but I am choosing to be vulnerable and hopeful. I believe that blessings can come through the kindness of others, and I am grateful to anyone who takes the time to read our story, share it, or offer support in any way. Thank you for helping us work toward a brighter future.



