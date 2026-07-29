Supporting a Single Mother

My mom is a single mother raising two children. After we had to leave my abusive stepfather’s home, she was left with a significant amount of debt from trying to provide a safe place for us to live. Recently, she received a letter stating that her checks would be garnished to repay that debt.





She works incredibly hard and is the sole provider for both me, a 17-year-old college student, and my 7-year-old brother. She always puts our needs before her own and does everything she can to make sure we have what we need.





I start a new job in two weeks and plan to help financially as much as possible, but even with my income, it won’t be enough to cover everything we’re facing. My mom has sacrificed so much for our family, and this situation is putting an enormous strain on us.



