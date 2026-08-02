Supporting a single mom through stage 4 cancer

Hello, my name is Veronica.





Life changed in an instant when I was diagnosed with Stage IV ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer. Like so many others, I never imagined hearing the words “you have cancer.” Instead of planning for the future, I suddenly found myself navigating doctor appointments, scans, treatments, and the emotional weight of an uncertain journey.





I am also a single mother of a beautiful four-year-old daughter. She is my greatest blessing and the reason I continue to face each day with determination, hope, and gratitude.





Although I receive disability benefits, they are not enough to cover the growing financial burden that comes with living with advanced cancer. Medical-related expenses, fuel cost, daily living costs, and caring for my daughter have become increasingly difficult to manage with very little support.





I have committed myself to doing everything I can to support my health. Alongside my prescribed treatment under medical guidance, I’ve focused on nourishing my body, maintaining hope, and creating as many beautiful memories as possible with my daughter as I am all she has.

Your generosity will help provide stability during this season by assisting with:





Medical and treatment-related expenses Day to day transportation and appointments Household and living expenses Nutritious food and wellness needs Childcare and activities for my daughter when needed.









If you’re unable to donate, your prayers, kind thoughts, and sharing this campaign with others are deeply appreciated.





Every contribution—no matter the amount—helps relieve a little of the financial stress so I can focus on what matters most: my health and being present for my daughter.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for being part of this journey. Your kindness means more than words can express.





With gratitude,

Veronica





P.S

The amount I requested is what will help me pay off debt, medical and day to day expanses and relief me from stress as I get through this journey.