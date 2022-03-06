Supporting A Family Through Childhood Cancer

A dear family in our community has recently been thrown into one of the hardest battles imaginable. Their young son has been diagnosed with cancer, and their world has been turned upside down with doctor’s appointments, treatments, uncertainty, and the many financial burdens that come with caring for a seriously ill child.

My hope is to bless them with the love and support of our community when they need it most.

Every dollar donated will go directly to this family to help ease the financial strain of medical expenses, travel, meals, lost income, and other unexpected costs that often accompany a childhood cancer diagnosis.

If you’re unable to give financially, I would be so grateful if you would pray for this precious child and his family. Pray for healing, strength, peace, wisdom for the doctors, and for God’s presence to surround them every step of the way.

The Bible reminds us:

“Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.” — Galatians 6:2

Thank you for helping us show this family that they are not walking through this alone. Your generosity, prayers, and compassion will mean more than words can express.