Supporting a Dream, Building a Future

Hello family and friends,





I am reaching out on behalf of my granddaughter, Ja'mya who is preparing for her freshman year of

college at Bethune Cookman University. She has worked hard to pursue her degree in Criminal Justice and is committed to building a

bright future. We are seeking to raise $2,500 to help cover her tuition expenses. While our family has contributed as much as possible, we need a little additional support to ensure she can continue her educational journey without interruption.





Every gift, no matter the size, makes a difference. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would be greatly appreciated.





Thank you for your kindness, encouragement, and support as we invest in the future of a young woman who is working hard to achieve her goals.





With gratitude,

Geri Brown & Family



