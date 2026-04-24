SUPPORTING A DISABLED VETERAN LAUNCH A BUSINESS

My husband Salvatore is a 100% disabled service connected Marine who had a lifelong dream of one day owning his own business. Like so many disabled veterans with complex PTSD, working in high stress environments overwhelms them.

He took a huge step and purchased a van using his twenty year life savings of $75,000 in his 401K to have it converted into a mobile soft serve ice cream and coffee food truck to provide for our family. We are seeking the remaining $25,000 in donations to complete the necessary steps to launch the business which includes completion of the build, getting the van wrapped and the initial start up costs for supplies.

He desperately needs these start up funds to help facilitate the completion of the build out for the inside of the van combined with start up costs to get it off and going with product purchases. He is so hardworking and I know once this mobile food truck is launched in Florida he will work so hard and be a blessing to so many people he serves.

Sal's story is similar to so many disabled Veterans....he joined the Marines to escape a terribly neglectful upbringing. Through the Marines he found a sense of purpose and the family he truly never had. But being in the military also added on heaps of war trauma that his nervous system already had a challenge managing from childhood trauma.

Getting this mobile food truck launched would give him his first sense of employment that is fully his own....which, for a Marine, father of three little girls and wanting so desperately to survive would be life giving for him.

Our entire lives are resting on the completion of this food truck build. We need the funds to finalize paying for the build and still covering the cost for our mortgage these next three months while he launches the business...and he needs this build completed so that he can feel accomplished as a father who is capable of providing for his family.





We are grateful for any support you could offer.





Sincerely,





Dawn

Wife of Salvatore Chillon - 100% Service connected (overcoming) disabled US Marine







