Support Horus’ Surgery

Hello,

I am helping my sister to raise enough money for her puppy’s surgery. He had a terrible accident and broke his back leg. Right now, the veterinarian believes he will fully recover with surgery. Unfortunately, that surgery is expensive and just not affordable for my sister and her family. Horus is a nine month old Heeler. He’s incredibly smart, so sweet, a little mischievous of course, and loves to play with my sweet nephew. They’re the best of friends. He’s a total beach dog and is always down for an adventure. My sister has wanted a dog of her own for many years but knew the timing wasn’t right in her life, so she patiently waited until she could support and sustain a new fur baby in her life. Without this surgery, Horus will never recover on his own. Please donate anything you can to help Horus, the family is heartbroken and my nephew just wants to be able to play with his best friend again. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your contributions. 

Nonna
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for Horus to have a complete recovery so he can run free on the beach with his lil buddy Iron! Love y’all!

Tristen Hagey
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending my love and thoughts for y’all and the pup!

Lex
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Bryan Pope
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Love you babe.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

