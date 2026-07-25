SupportFutureLibrarian: Final Project+Loan Repayme

Hello, my name is Musa Khadijat Sangare





I am a final year student of Library and Information Science at the University of Ilorin, Nigeria.





I am so close to completing my Bachelor's degree, but I need your help to cross the finish line.





Why I’m Raising Funds

After 4 years of hard work, I have 2 urgent needs standing in my way of graduation:





1. Bachelor Degree Project Printing & Binding - $150

My final year project is completed, but I need funds to print, bind, and submit multiple copies to my department. This is mandatory for me to graduate. Without this, all my years of work cannot be graded.





2. Loan Repayment - $150

To support myself through school, I took loans from local loan app for tuition, books, and feeding. The repayment is now due. The pressure is making it hard for me to focus on my final exams and project defense.





Total Goal: $250





My Dream

I chose Library and Information Science because I believe in the power of knowledge. I want to become a professional librarian who helps students and communities in Nigeria access information, books, and digital resources.





After graduation, I plan to work in academic and public libraries to promote reading culture, especially for young people and women.





How Your Support Will Help

Every single donation goes directly to:

• Printing and binding of my research project

• Repaying my loan so I can focus on the final stage of my degree

• Graduation and transcript fees





No amount is too small. $5, $10, $20 — it all adds up and brings me closer to my degree.





Thank You

I am grateful for any support, prayers, and shares. If you can’t donate, please share this campaign with your friends and family.





Your kindness will help me become the first graduate in my family and allow me to give back to my community through libraries.





God bless you as you support me.

Musa Khadijat Sangare

Library and Information Science | University of Ilorin