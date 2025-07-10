Supporting Kelley Buck Metcalf

Help Kelley Buck Metcalf Fight for Her Life

My name is Kelley Buck Metcalf, and I’ve spent the last five years fighting for survival against overwhelming odds. I’ve battled pre-breast cancer twice. I have severe gastroparesis, which has left me dependent on a feeding tube. I suffer from Primary Immunodeficiency Disease, putting me at constant risk for life-threatening infections.

In addition to these physical challenges, I battle schizophrenia, generalized anxiety disorder, PTSD, heart failure, possible lung cancer, severe IBS, and the terrifying reality that cancer or infection could strike anywhere in my body at any time.

Despite everything, I do not qualify for assistance from Medicare or the Medicare Savings Program. We’ve been denied food stamps. My infusion treatments alone cost $1,000 a month, and the pile of hospital and surgery bills grows higher every day. We are overwhelmed—physically, emotionally, and financially.

And yet, I hold tightly to hope.

🙏 I don’t know how God will use this season in my life, but I trust that He has a plan. If you can find it in your heart to give—even $1—know that your kindness can bring light into our darkest moments. Every donation helps us stay afloat in this storm.

“But he said to me, ‘My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.’”

— 2 Corinthians 12:9

Thank you for listening. Thank you for helping. Thank you for believing in miracles.

With love and gratitude,

Kelley



