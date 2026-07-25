Help Kaia Heal

In a single moment, Kaia Sealy lost her partner, her mobility and the life she once knew. She now urgently needs support to begin recovery.

On January 20, 2026, Kaia's life changed in a matter of moments following a tragic incident involving police officers in Trinidad and Tobago.

Kaia sustained multiple serious injuries and is now paralyzed from the waist down. Her partner, Joshua Samaroo, lost his life and their five-year-old daughter lost her father. In a single afternoon, Kaia went from an active young woman to facing a future defined by long-term medical care, rehabilitation and profound personal loss.

In the days that followed, CCTV footage circulated publicly, raising concerns within the wide community and prompting calls for clarity, transparency and accountability. These matters are currently the subject of public discussion and review.

While these processes continue, Kaia remains focused on survival and recovery. After her discharge from a public health facility, subsequent private medical evaluations identified the extent of her injuries, including multiple spinal fractures requiring specialized medical care.

This fundraiser has been created to support Kaia's urgent medical, rehabilitation and daily living needs during this critical period.

Funds raised will assist with:

Medical care and recovery: Medical evaluations, specialist consultations, rehabilitation, physical therapy and mobility support.

Access to treatment: Transportation to essential medical appointments.

Family support: Basic living and caregiving assistance for Kaia and her child.

Donations within Trinidad & Tobago can be made to: Kaia Sealy Republic Bank Limited Chequing Account No. 180007779001

All funds will be used solely to support Kaia's recovery and wellbeing.

We ask that you share this information and keep Kaia and her family in your thoughts and prayers. Awareness, compassion and coordinated support can make a meaningful difference during this difficult time.