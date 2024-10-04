Campaign Image

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $563

Campaign created by Kelly Gladen

Campaign funds will be received by Kelly Gladen

Help for our Fellow Patriot Derek Chambers

On October 2 2024 Myself and fellow Patriot  Derek were Attacked and Also Maced while we were peacefully praying outside of a Planned Parenthood in Vancouver WA.    About 4 Antifa had harassed us for the most part while we were there.  When one of the ladies didn't like what he said she came over in his face then after he had got in her way from coming towards me she hits him starting a fight between 3 of them on him.   He then saw the other lady that was top of me because I wanted to try to seperate everyone.    Then after defending me from danger the cops were called and he was arrested.     While none of the Antifa was arrested at all.   He was taken to the hospital for possible injuries to him before taken to jail.   His bond was 75,000 because they claim it was politically motivated.    He is to be released today hopefully (10-4-24)   Derek has no record    Been doing security and Police work for over 10 years.   He's good with the community and has always been respectful to others.   This arrest is unjust and needs to have justice served.     Anything you can do to help out would be great.   TY

Recent Donations
Show:
Christopher
$ 13.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless my favourite power couple

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Chris Lyon
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

🙏 for you and justice to be served .

Christopher
$ 13.00 USD
2 months ago

Take care brother

Marilyn Thomas
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

God Bless .. Pray 🙏🏻

165 Oxbow Lake Lane
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 17.00 USD
3 months ago

God bless.

FreedomFighter503
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for you!

Gabrielle Barboza
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Don't give up. Fight this!!!

5450 NW Neakahnie Ave
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

