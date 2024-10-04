Help for our Fellow Patriot Derek Chambers

On October 2 2024 Myself and fellow Patriot Derek were Attacked and Also Maced while we were peacefully praying outside of a Planned Parenthood in Vancouver WA. About 4 Antifa had harassed us for the most part while we were there. When one of the ladies didn't like what he said she came over in his face then after he had got in her way from coming towards me she hits him starting a fight between 3 of them on him. He then saw the other lady that was top of me because I wanted to try to seperate everyone. Then after defending me from danger the cops were called and he was arrested. While none of the Antifa was arrested at all. He was taken to the hospital for possible injuries to him before taken to jail. His bond was 75,000 because they claim it was politically motivated. He is to be released today hopefully (10-4-24) Derek has no record Been doing security and Police work for over 10 years. He's good with the community and has always been respectful to others. This arrest is unjust and needs to have justice served. Anything you can do to help out would be great. TY