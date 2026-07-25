Support for Addy

Hello! I am usually not one to ask for help like this. In actuality, I feel like a failure as a father, a husband and a son for doing this. I have recently been laid off from my job of 20 years due the craziness and uncertainty of our country lately. My daughter, Addy, has autism. My wife, Brooke, suffers from mental illness due to post partum depression. My mom, Jackie, has diabetes and is going thru first stages of dementia. And I, unfortunately, am suffering from thyroid and kidney disease. I was trying my best to take care of everyone with my job and benefits. Now I truly don’t know what to do as the medical and other bills are piling up. My family looks to me to help them. I can’t even help myself now and am struggling to no end. I have never reached out before. Like I said, I feel like a total failure for doing so now. I’m just hoping something changes soon so I can get back on track and get the help my family needs. I don’t really care about my health and needs, I just want to be able to take care of my daughter, wife and mother so they don’t suffer. Please help!!