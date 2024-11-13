Support for Laura and Cody After Tragic Loss

Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $8,100
Campaign funds will be received by Laura Walters
Carolyn Dorsey was such a vibrant gift from the Lord to so many, most of all her two children Laura and Cody Walters. The Lord took Carolyn home Thursday, November 7, 2024 after a tragic accident, and she is free, healed and completely whole in the presence of our Savior Jesus Christ. She was a faithful and loving mother, a servant to others, quick to share her gifts and faith through prayer and action. She attended Prestonwood Church, was a faithful choir member for many years and loved by so many!
Laura Walters, daughter to Carolyn, attends Providence Church, works at Stafford Middle School as a counselor, and was living with her mother, her best friend. Cody, son of Carolyn and father of Allie and Wes, is currently undergoing treatment for kidney disease, and is in the process of waiting for a kidney donation.
To help ease the financial burden of Laura and Cody during this time of great loss and grief, Laura's friends have set up a giving fund to come alongside them in love and support. We know the Lord is near to the broken hearted, and it is our privilege as his people to be his hands and feet of love. As we stand in the shadow of grief and loss, we turn to God for the comfort that only He can provide.
These funds will go directly toward burial costs, travel costs for Cody, medication costs for Laura's kidney donation, and paying down debt.
Loved your momma like a sister! Praying for strength for you and Cody. She is smiling down, and she is so proud of you both!
In memory of a most beautiful woman inside and out.
Continuing to pray for your grieving heart as our Savior carries you through this hour by hour. May God's unbreakable promises give you hope and comfort! One day God will make all things new, death will no longer have it's sting and we will forever be in His presence along with our sisters and brothers in Christ. Love you dear friend.
I’m so sorry for your loss. Sending prayers for comfort.
Love and prayers for you both
Thinking of you all and sending love.
Praying for comfort in your loss and for a smooth procedure and healing for Cody!
Praying that you will continue to walk hand in hand with Jesus through this journey!
Laura we are so sorry for your loss. Praying that Jesus will bring you peace and comfort in this time.
Carolyn organized a home Bible study for our neighborhood about 6 years ago. She grew the group from about 6 members to 24 members. She was a blessing to our entire community and a beloved leader of the Bible Study group. She melded us into a prayer filled group, seeking the will of God in our daily lives and sent us out to share our Lord’s good news. She was a blessed gift.
We love you, Laura, and are so sorry for your loss. Your strong faith and love for Jesus will carry you through. Praying for you and the healing to come. May the God of all comfort bring you peace in this difficult time leading to the joy found in Him.
I am so very sorry for your loss. Praying that you have peace and comfort that can only come from your Heavenly Father.
I cannot fathom what you are going through. It sounds like your mom was truly a gift and will be missed by many. Please let me know if there's anything I can do.
