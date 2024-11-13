Support for Laura and Cody After Tragic Loss

Carolyn Dorsey was such a vibrant gift from the Lord to so many, most of all her two children Laura and Cody Walters. The Lord took Carolyn home Thursday, November 7, 2024 after a tragic accident, and she is free, healed and completely whole in the presence of our Savior Jesus Christ. She was a faithful and loving mother, a servant to others, quick to share her gifts and faith through prayer and action. She attended Prestonwood Church, was a faithful choir member for many years and loved by so many!

Laura Walters, daughter to Carolyn, attends Providence Church, works at Stafford Middle School as a counselor, and was living with her mother, her best friend. Cody, son of Carolyn and father of Allie and Wes, is currently undergoing treatment for kidney disease, and is in the process of waiting for a kidney donation.

To help ease the financial burden of Laura and Cody during this time of great loss and grief, Laura's friends have set up a giving fund to come alongside them in love and support. We know the Lord is near to the broken hearted, and it is our privilege as his people to be his hands and feet of love. As we stand in the shadow of grief and loss, we turn to God for the comfort that only He can provide.

These funds will go directly toward burial costs, travel costs for Cody, medication costs for Laura's kidney donation, and paying down debt.