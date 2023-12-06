In Memory of January

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $10,964
Campaign funds will be received by Starlet Picone
We lost January yesterday and we are devastated.
She went through the last year thinking she had ALS, that was her diagnosis. It wasn't until June as different symptoms were presenting that didn't exactly match up, that they finally did a different course of testing and concluded Jan had inflammatory myositis. We breathed a HUGE sigh of relief; "at least it's not terminal, this is good news!" However, at that point, the atrophy was so severe in both legs that rehabilitation was like Mt. Everest, along with upper extremity weakness, tremors, and pulmonary weakness that only got worse as the months went by. At 46 years old, she was going from hospital to rehab to care facility back to the hospital for more IVIG treatments and back into rehab and care facility. It had become an excruciating and exhausting life, mentally and physically, one without a real end in sight.
Jan's oxygen plummeted on Friday October 11th, so they transferred her to the hospital for care. Within an hour or two in the ER, coding and all levels thru the roof, our beautiful January went home to be with the Lord. Her body was done and her time had come. With the speed and progression of all of this & a fixed limited income, there is no savings to speak of to handle January's service.
Please consider donating to assist us.
We are very grateful & appreciative for your help with this final step. Thank you.
Highland Park!
You are in my thoughts and prayers. Sending you love.
May the light she brought into this world forever live as a warm ember kindled in our hearts.
Deepest condolences
My heart breaks to know you are gone. Fly high my friend. I am glad you are no longer in pain. My condolences to your family.
So much love to you all as you gain closure with the loss of Jan. Love you very much and do not hesitate to reach me for any reason at all. Fly free and save a place for us all in paradise, Jan. Love you
January was a bright light on this planet. She made everyone feel special. Her laughter and smile made everyone around her feel good. January made work bearable during stressful days. She was a giving soul, asking nothing in return. I know the angels in heaven are laughing and smiling with January. You will be missed, you are loved, you will always be in my heart. RIP sweet January. 🙏
Sorry to learn of January's passing. She was a beautiful compassionate person. I enjoyed working with her at ETS and appreciated the contributions she made to the success of the team. Condolences to the family. May God and the fond memories of January comfort you during this difficult time. Gone too soon.
She is in Heaven now pain free.
So saddened to hear the news about January. She was such a sweet colleague to work with. May she rest in peace. My thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time.
She was very much like my little sister. Love you sweet, Jan.
My memories of January shall remain with me for years to come. Enjoyed working with her at ETS under my charge. January was so much fun to work with together. She's kind. She's helpful. She will be missed. Condolences to the family for the going home of such a wonderful gem.
We send our heartfelt condolences to the family. January, you suffered so much here on earth and now you are at peace. You can now rest in the arms of the angels.
May you all feel the comfort of God’s embrace as Jan’s light brings warmth to your heart and surrounds you all with love. Praying for you all.
So sorry for your loss! You will be missed.
We are truly sorry for your loss. So sudden and so sad. Jan was a very sweet person.
