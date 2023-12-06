In Memory of January

We lost January yesterday and we are devastated.

She went through the last year thinking she had ALS, that was her diagnosis. It wasn't until June as different symptoms were presenting that didn't exactly match up, that they finally did a different course of testing and concluded Jan had inflammatory myositis. We breathed a HUGE sigh of relief; "at least it's not terminal, this is good news!" However, at that point, the atrophy was so severe in both legs that rehabilitation was like Mt. Everest, along with upper extremity weakness, tremors, and pulmonary weakness that only got worse as the months went by. At 46 years old, she was going from hospital to rehab to care facility back to the hospital for more IVIG treatments and back into rehab and care facility. It had become an excruciating and exhausting life, mentally and physically, one without a real end in sight.

Jan's oxygen plummeted on Friday October 11th, so they transferred her to the hospital for care. Within an hour or two in the ER, coding and all levels thru the roof, our beautiful January went home to be with the Lord. Her body was done and her time had come. With the speed and progression of all of this & a fixed limited income, there is no savings to speak of to handle January's service.

Please consider donating to assist us.

We are very grateful & appreciative for your help with this final step. Thank you.



