Supported our family during unexpected crisis

Hi, I am starting this GoFundMe for my mother who is being faced with a very scary and difficult hurdle at this time. I am therefore reaching out to our community to help assist with legal fees that will be incurred.





Our family is facing an unexpected legal crisis, and we are asking for help to ensure our mother has access to experienced legal representation during this difficult time.

She has always been a devoted mother, grandmother, and source of love and care for those around her. Now, she is navigating a complex legal situation that requires immediate assistance, and the financial burden of securing proper counsel is more than our family can manage alone.

We believe everyone deserves a fair opportunity to be heard and represented. Any contribution, no matter the amount, will go directly toward attorney fees and related legal expenses. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser and keeping our family in your thoughts and prayers would mean so much to us.

Thank you for your kindness, support, and compassion during this challenging chapter.



