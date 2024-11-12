Defend Medical Privacy by Supporting Dr Kilian

Dr. Rochagné Kilian, a compassionate and resilient physician, with specialization in Family Medicine and Emergency Medicine, finds herself in the midst of an intense struggle for her livelihood and the principles she upholds.

Known for her dedication to patient autonomy, informed consent, and confidentiality, Dr. Kilian has always put her patients first. But today, her career and family’s future are on the line due to an unjust investigation by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO), which has suspended her medical license since October 2021, leaving her unable to earn an income.

In 2021, amidst the global pandemic, Dr. Kilian raised serious questions about patient safety, observing unusual health responses to the COVID-19 vaccine in her practice. Her decision to provide vaccine exemptions for those she believed were at risk, led to severe repercussions from her regulatory body, despite the ethical obligation she felt to protect her patients’ well-being. This dedication to patient rights, however, has come at a staggering financial and personal cost.

For nearly three years, Dr. Kilian has tirelessly fought to protect her patients' privacy, resisting demands to release her patient’s private medical records—an action she believes would breach fundamental patient confidentiality. Her patients instructed her not to disclose their records, however, compromised to provide redacted version of the records. The CPSO rejected her compromise, resulting in protracted court battles that eventually lead to the denial of leave of appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada. This resulted in Dr Kilian being forced to surrender 519 patient records, despite her patients instructions. Dr Kilian's case has raised serious concerns about patient privacy and confidentiality in Canada and in the West.

Dr. Kilian has sold her family home and depleted her life savings to keep her legal battle alive, with pro bono support from her dedicated lawyer. Still, the costs of court fees, administrative expenses, and the heavy price of daily living without an income weigh heavily on her family.

This campaign is a call for support—not just for legal fees, but for Dr. Kilian's personal and immediate financial needs, which have grown urgent in the wake of these lengthy proceedings. By standing with Dr. Kilian, you’re helping a physician who has stood fearlessly for the ethical principles at the heart of healthcare: patient safety, autonomy, and privacy. Let’s come together to relieve some of her financial burdens, allowing her the stability to see this fight through. A devoted Bible believer, Dr Kilian subscribes to the Biblical principles to always speak the truth and protect the vulnerable.