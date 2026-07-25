Support Chiara Shaheen Medical Crisis Fund

We are creating this fundraiser for our dear friends, the Shaheens and their 13-year-old daughter, Chiara, who is currently hospitalized in El Paso, TX with an undiagnosed brain condition.

Who We Are Supporting





The Shaheens are a beautiful, faith-filled family that attend St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Goodyear, AZ. They are very active in parish ministries and Amanda (mom) is the Music Director of our parish, and many of you also know her as recording artist Amanda Vernon. Amanda and David have 4 amazing children that reflect the same love, joy and devotion to Jesus as their mom and dad. We are reaching out to our community of faith to support this family that has truly been an example for all of us.

The Medical Crisis





On December 29th, 2025, the family was traveling from Phoenix to Dallas when Chiara started experiencing severe neurological symptoms and altered mental status that required 3 ER visits before the doctors admitted her to the Children’s Hospital in El Paso, TX. Chiara was recently transported to another hospital in El Paso that focuses specifically on brain-related conditions. To date, they have not been able to give a definitive diagnosis for Chiara, nor is it safe to transport her back home.

While Chiara remains in El Paso, the other 3 children have returned home to Goodyear, AZ. Amanda and David are primarily in TX, but they do travel back and forth to spend time and care for the other children’s needs as well. This is a heart wrenching ordeal for any family and thankfully quite a few from our community have stepped up to help with meals, caring for the 3 children in AZ and getting them back and forth to school daily.

The Urgent Financial Need





However, the Shaheens are really in need of financial assistance. Withand rising (the family was devastated to learn that theirfor the hospital stay, leaving them to pay this catastrophic bill out of pocket) and transportation back and forth between Goodyear and El Paso, the financial strain is just as stressful as the emotional strain they are under.

How You Can Help





so much to so many people, it’s time for them to receive some of that goodness in return.

We ask that you prayerfully consider supporting this family financially…they have given

Monetary donations will go towards the following expenses:

Rising medical expenses

Travel, meals and lodging costs for trips to El Paso

for trips to El Paso Support for the siblings and household while the parents divide their time



Above all, please keep the Shaheen family in your prayers as they navigate this difficult time. Any financial support or sharing of this campaign is also a tremendous help. May God bless you abundantly for your love and support.