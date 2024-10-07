Support Charis LUSON Kenya Medical Mission Trip

Goal:
USD $4,000
Raised:
USD $3,450
Hi everyone! I have an amazing opportunity to travel to Nairobi, Kenya with Liberty University's School of Nursing! We will partner with Happy Life Mission to run a free clinic. We will use our skills and knowledge to assess, triage, and educate patients. Thank you for your donation, every little bit helps!
God Bless you and your work. Safe travels and looking forward to hearing all about your mission trip.
Praying for you and excited to see how the Lord uses you in Kenya!
We are so excited for this opportunity for you, Charis! You are going to be such a wonderful blessing to the kids in Kenya. Praying for you as you prepare to go. --Erik & Julie
Praying for you and your team
Praying God uses you and your team for His glory.
What a wonderful opportunity, Charis… Can’t wait to hear all about it! Praying for you and your team
We are praying for you and your team as you minister to the people in Kenya. We love you lots! Your VA family
Praying for you and all the team as you serve in Kenya.
So excited for this opportunity for you!
