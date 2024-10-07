Support Charis LUSON Kenya Medical Mission Trip

Show: Please select one Most Recent Top Donations

Uncle Tim - $ 500.00 USD 1 month ago 1

Pete and MaryLou - $ 200.00 USD 2 months ago God Bless you and your work. Safe travels and looking forward to hearing all about your mission trip. 1

Jim Martis - $ 50.00 USD 2 months ago 1

Josh and Kate - $ 150.00 USD 2 months ago 1

Conor and Elise - $ 50.00 USD 2 months ago Praying for you and excited to see how the Lord uses you in Kenya! 1

Jeremy and Kim Stephens - $ 50.00 USD 2 months ago 1

The Tuppers - $ 50.00 USD 2 months ago We are so excited for this opportunity for you, Charis! You are going to be such a wonderful blessing to the kids in Kenya. Praying for you as you prepare to go. --Erik & Julie 1

McGintys - $ 125.00 USD 2 months ago Praying for you and your team 1

Cal and Sherry - $ 450.00 USD 2 months ago Praying God uses you and your team for His glory. 1

Bryce and Jane - $ 100.00 USD 2 months ago 1

Brenda Craig - $ 25.00 USD 2 months ago What a wonderful opportunity, Charis… Can’t wait to hear all about it! Praying for you and your team 1

Dan and Jody - $ 500.00 USD 3 months ago 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 500.00 USD 3 months ago We are praying for you and your team as you minister to the people in Kenya. We love you lots! Your VA family 2

Birds - $ 100.00 USD 3 months ago 2

Anonymous Giver - $ 500.00 USD 3 months ago Praying for you and all the team as you serve in Kenya. 1