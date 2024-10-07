Support Charis LUSON Kenya Medical Mission Trip

Campaign Image

Hi everyone! I have an amazing opportunity to travel to Nairobi, Kenya with Liberty University's School of Nursing! We will partner with Happy Life Mission to run a free clinic. We will use our skills and knowledge to assess, triage, and educate patients. Thank you for your donation, every little bit helps!

Uncle Tim
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Pete and MaryLou
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

God Bless you and your work. Safe travels and looking forward to hearing all about your mission trip.

Jim Martis
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Josh and Kate
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

Conor and Elise
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you and excited to see how the Lord uses you in Kenya!

Jeremy and Kim Stephens
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

The Tuppers
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

We are so excited for this opportunity for you, Charis! You are going to be such a wonderful blessing to the kids in Kenya. Praying for you as you prepare to go. --Erik & Julie

McGintys
$ 125.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you and your team

Cal and Sherry
$ 450.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying God uses you and your team for His glory.

Bryce and Jane
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Brenda Craig
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

What a wonderful opportunity, Charis… Can’t wait to hear all about it! Praying for you and your team

Dan and Jody
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

We are praying for you and your team as you minister to the people in Kenya. We love you lots! Your VA family

Birds
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for you and all the team as you serve in Kenya.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

So excited for this opportunity for you!

