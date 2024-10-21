Supporting Bobby Garcia & Family

Bobby is a pillar of Light Church. He is the warmest hug and the friendliest hello. He is a faithful husband and father to his wife, Gloria, and their four children. He is a friend to all. Bobby has been struggling with heart issues for the last year, has tried all options, and is now waiting for a heart transplant.

As a community, we can practically wrap our arms around the Garcia family by helping them with their medical bills and finances during this time.

We ask for your prayers and faith that there will be a heart available and that his health will begin to improve.