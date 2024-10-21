Campaign Image

Supporting Bobby Garcia & Family

Goal:

 USD $15,000

Raised:

 USD $8,800

Campaign created by Jilian Buretz

Campaign funds will be received by Gloria Garcia

Bobby is a pillar of Light Church. He is the warmest hug and the friendliest hello. He is a faithful husband and father to his wife, Gloria, and their four children. He is a friend to all. Bobby has been struggling with heart issues for the last year, has tried all options, and is now waiting for a heart transplant.

As a community, we can practically wrap our arms around the Garcia family by helping them with their medical bills and finances during this time.

We ask for your prayers and faith that there will be a heart available and that his health will begin to improve.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you and your recovery!

Zachary Gibbons
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Taylor Triathlon Inc
$ 1450.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1500.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for y’all!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

We love you, Bobby! Praying for you and the entire Garcia family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending love and prayers

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

We love you and are praying continuously!

Tina Friesen
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for healing and comfort and strength for Bobby and family!

Michelle Graser
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Healing prayers and so much love sent.

Mary Ann
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying and sending lots of love to the Garcia’s.

Beckey and Jim
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for this amazing family and that god would move mightily!!!

JP
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Love and prayers for you!!

Tiana
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Bobby, Glo, and family. I’ll be praying for your continued peace and strength during this difficult time. I love you all so much!

Anonymous
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Hayden Carter
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayer for you and the family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you Bobby and Glo, you are so loved!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Much love!

