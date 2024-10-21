Supporting Bobby Garcia & Family

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $8,800
Campaign funds will be received by Gloria Garcia
Bobby is a pillar of Light Church. He is the warmest hug and the friendliest hello. He is a faithful husband and father to his wife, Gloria, and their four children. He is a friend to all. Bobby has been struggling with heart issues for the last year, has tried all options, and is now waiting for a heart transplant.
As a community, we can practically wrap our arms around the Garcia family by helping them with their medical bills and finances during this time.
We ask for your prayers and faith that there will be a heart available and that his health will begin to improve.
Praying for you and your recovery!
Praying for y’all!
We love you, Bobby! Praying for you and the entire Garcia family.
Sending love and prayers
We love you and are praying continuously!
Praying for healing and comfort and strength for Bobby and family!
Healing prayers and so much love sent.
Praying and sending lots of love to the Garcia’s.
Praying for this amazing family and that god would move mightily!!!
Love and prayers for you!!
Bobby, Glo, and family. I’ll be praying for your continued peace and strength during this difficult time. I love you all so much!
Prayer for you and the family!
Praying for you Bobby and Glo, you are so loved!!
Much love!
