Support Bea To Poland 2026

Caryl Beam "Bea" Rubio is a 25 year old registered medical technologist in the Philippines but beyond the laboratory. her heart is devoted to serving the Lord through music ministry. Since 2018, she has been blessed to serve and grown with The Philippine Meistersingers, where she uses her voice as an offering of praise and worship. As Bea states, "Music is my way of glorifying God, strengthening my faith, sharing hope and connecting with people on a deeper level. Through every song, I pray that I reflect His love and bring others closer to Him- serving faithfully, one note at a time".

Caryl Beam had asked for assistance to help sponsor her participation in the World Choral Competition in Krakow, Poland as she represent the Philippines with the Philippine Meistersingers on June 14,2026. I have known Bea during their first concert tour in Northern California with The Philippine Meistersingers in 2023.





Bea has mentioned to me that she is currently facing financial difficulties. The estimated amount she is in need for plane ticket and living expenses in Poland amounts to 80,000 Philippines pesos ($1,379.00 US Dollars ). Thus, this fund raising was set up.





Your financial assistance, in any amount, will be a huge help for her to represent the Philippines through music together with The Philippine Meistersingers. She thanks each one of you for your generosity and that she prays that God will bless you abundantly.





To support Caryl Beam, you can donate here in GiveSendGo or if you wish to give directly to her, please send me a message so I can give you her information. The funds collected here will be sent personally to Bea. Updates will be posted in here so you can see how she is doing in Poland together with The Philippine Meistersingers. As a gratitude for your donation. You will receive a FREE personalized Christmas card design to send to your family and friends for this coming Holiday Season. Please click the link after your donation to start your FREE personalized Christmas card. LINK TO FREE PERSONALIZED CHRISTMAS CARD INFORMATION DESIGN https://forms.gle/8BnK4YhV8PkKxwWy7

May God bless you as you join me in supporting her. - Mrs. Valerie Esty







