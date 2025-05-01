Campaign Image

Support baby Ethan and the Stoltzfoos Family

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $200

Campaign created by Jonathan Allgyer

Consider donating to help lighten the load for Chris and Linda as they take care of their dear little Ethan! 

At two weeks old baby Ethan’s life suddenly went from relaxing at home with his parents and big sister, to life saving care in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. 

At his two week check up they detected a heart murmur, the same day they followed up with a specialist, who immediately sent him to UMMC, where he was admitted. There they discovered Ethan has an enlarged heart. Ethan’s heart is in critical condition. They have stabilized him and are conducting numerous tests to determine the underlying cause of the enlarged heart, but at this point there is no answer and it appears the hospital stay could be lengthy.

All donations will go straight to Ethan’s family in an attempt to help cover costs. 
Some of those costs include but are not limited to the following:
  • Travel to and from Lancaster, PA.
  • Lodging, as they spend many nights in Baltimore.
  • Basic necessities, food, and other living expenses.
  • Medical bills. The bills have not yet begun accumulating, but they most certainly will. Any funds not needed for day to day expenses will go toward medical bills.

Thank You for your donations and prayers!



Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 hour ago

