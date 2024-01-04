Amos Miller Under Attack AGAIN

Amos Miller's Amish farm in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, was raided on January 4, 2024. Under the watchful eye of Pennsylvania State Troopers, and the backing of a search warrant, agents of the state entered Amos' property, spent hours inside his buildings, and then hauled off some of his products. Many of the remaining products they are forbidding Amos from selling, effectively putting his entire operation in jeopardy. As Amos fights this injustice, he needs to keep paying his employees and supporting the small farms that rely on Amos to sell their natural products. If you would like to help keep Amos in business and help with the legal costs, please consider a donation.

Also, if you live in Pennsylvania, please contact your State Representative and State Senator and ask them to pressure Dept. of Ag Secretary Russell Redding to rescind the food detainment order. If you are outside Pennsylvania, please consider contacting Redding directly (https://www.agriculture.pa.gov/about/executive_office/Pages/Russell-Redding.aspx)

For more on Amos Miller, visit: https://www.thelancasterpatriot.com/helpamos/

To purchase Amos' product, visit: https://amosmillerorganicfarm.com/

About the Fundraiser Organizer

Chris Hume is the managing editor of The Lancaster Patriot, a news and commentary outlet based in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Chris has been helping increase coverage of Amos Miller's quest for food freedom since 2022. To watch The Lancaster Patriot's mini-documentary on Amos Miller, produced in 2022, click here: https://youtu.be/pyB5KHEyMUQ?si=Gq0O4j1gIArgctgF

Ellen Dodrill, with Barnes Law, is helping ensure the money is transferred to Amos Miller.