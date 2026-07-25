Support Afonso Goncalves

My name is Afonso Gonçalves and I have been a nationalist political activist for 3 years, having founded the Reconquista movement in Portugal in 2023.

I am also a co-founder and organizer of Remigration Summit, the biggest event in the right wing calendar.

I stand up for Portugal, our culture and identity and defend our people from the globalists who are working to replace us in the native homeland our ancestors fought for. I stand and fight for all Europe and Europeans around the world.

Since I became the most influential dissident in my country, the Portuguese regime has been trying to put an end to my activism. They have banned my bank accounts, stopped me from travelling, surveilled my personal life and persecuted me for standing up for my people.

The immigrants in Portugal have joined forces with them to silence me. Now, there are court cases against me from various Muslim groups, from the government immigration agency and from ruling mayors in the country.

I need your help to create a political network, fight against the tyranny of the globalist regime and stay a free man.

You can support me now in this give send go, on my revolut https://revolut.me/afonsog or on my BTC adress 32N47D1UXayBMeP3YJVauucbBrpEHgkkwi

Thanks and we will win!