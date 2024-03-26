Islia’s Surgery Support Fund

Our daughter, Islia, was born on July 10, 2020. She passed all newborn tests with flying colors, but after 2 months of failing to thrive they found a heart murmur. We were scheduled with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) cardiology 2 days later where it was found she has multiple ventricular AND atrial holes. After more testing they found that she ALSO has pulmonary valve stenosis in her right lung. We were told surgery was inevitable; however, the doctors needed to wait for her to grow older and stronger. We are now at the point that the cardiac team at CHOP feels surgery can wait no longer, and subsequently her doctors are sending her to Lucile Packard Children's Hospital at Stanford in California - surgery is scheduled for 3/13/24. In effort to enable Ashton to be by her side during this scary time, he would have to take off work for almost two months. This would be an extreme financial burden due to the loss of income. Islia has 2 older brothers (6 & 8) who will be staying behind with an amazing support group of friends and family to not only care for them, but also handle the task of their homeschooling that Victoria would normally oversee. Everyone hoped she would be older for her surgery, and while she grew my husband took every opportunity to work overtime to prepare financially for the inevitable trip. Any amount will be appreciated and will go to flights, bills, supporting our 2 boys, and of course us while in California.