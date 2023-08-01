Support BC Paramedics United

Goal:
CAD $100,000
Raised:
CAD $1,692
Campaign funds will be received by BC Paramedics United Society
This campaign is to support paramedics' litigation against the BC Government and the Provincial Health Officer.
In November of 2021, Dr Bonnie Henry issued an order requiring healthcare workers to accept a medical intervention or be precluded from work. She did this without having to produce any evidence that the products she was endorsing would actually prevent transmission. She did this at a time when the US CDC acknowledged these products don't prevent transmission, and at a time when the manufacturer's own monographs were silent on transmission. Dr. Henry invoked her emergency powers to put healthcare workers on leave at a time she acknowledged we were experiencing severe stress, and were stretched beyond capacity. Despite this leave being issued on the basis of an emergency, the BC Government took the additional and permanent step of calling for our termination.
Our paramedics include those with over 30 years of service. Our paramedics served through the worst days of the pandemic, during a time when everyone's fear was at its highest. In September of 2021, Bonnie Henry announced there would be accommodations for strongly held beliefs, six weeks later she said this was not the right profession for us. One strongly held belief of our profession is that of informed consent, a precept that is impossible when one is coerced. Informed consent is not just a fundamental ethic in healthcare, it is a fundamental human right. It is appalling our top doctor is not with us on this.
It is one thing for the PHO to claim it is too unsafe for us to work face-to-face with patients for the duration of this emergency, it is quite another for decision makers in government to say we have done something wrong that deserves punitive measures: paramedics who were terminated were denied severance and precluded from EI. Accommodation is part of our employment agreement, having to accept newly introduced medical interventions is not. Our claim is that our government's intervention, based on Dr Henry's order, constitutes an unlawful interference with our employment contract.
Why did Bonnie Henry believe the products she endorsed prevent transmission?
Why did the government opt for punitive termination for healthcare workers who had no physical contact with the public?
Why did the government opt for termination for healthcare workers who could have been reassigned or put on leave for the duration of the emergency?
Our case could be the first to depose Bonnie Henry, allowing us to ask her under oath to account for the evidence she relied on to justify the claims she makes in her Public Health Order.
Our case could be the first to show that the BC Government violated workers' rights by calling for the unnecessary and punitive termination of healthcare workers.
By helping us, you are also helping to answer these questions for everyone.
Please feel free to read our Civil Claim and help us with a donation. Litigation is expensive, especially when you are up against the government. Each day in court costs about $10,000, and this does not include all the legal work done before trial. By helping us, you will help set a precedent to safeguard everyone's rights from government overreach. All donations go to our trust fund with our lawyer, Umar Sheikh.
Hope you are successful
God help you as you fight injustices.
My heart goes out to the paramedics that have been treated so unfairly. My wife also a health care worker for 25 years has experienced the same treatment and I have seen first hand how devastating this can be. The exceptional dedication and commitment of paramedics who dare to tread where most cannot needs to be lauded, not punished by misguided policies.
You are supported by more than you realize...keep fighting the good fight.
Supporting those key people of our health care system who have been so unjustifiably treated be compensated and get them back to work
First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me. —Martin Niemöller Shame on all, actively involved in terminations
Not only was it unnecessary to fire these hard-working paramedics during one of the biggest staffing shortages to ever face the province, it created some of the biggest strains on the medics who had to pick up the slack. Horrible decision, and rather than fixing it, they are hoping this problem goes away on its’ own. Please donate to keep them accountable. Justice for our medics!
A big shout out to all the health care workers who stood up for informed consent and freedom of choice.
Not only front line healthcare workers in contact with patients were fired, but so were support staff who could have worked from home. During the same time period, physicians in private practice could continue to see patients without undergoing this medical intervention.
BC paramedics, who were fired under this order, have not been rehired despite a shortage of paramedics (and other health care workers) across the province. Many dedicated and much-needed health care workers were lost and I hope they’re given the opportunity to return to their jobs.
A huge shout out for all paramedics and healthcare staff who stood for medical choice and waiting to see what kinds of physical reactions might manifest.
Thank you for setting this up to right for justice for the BC paramedics, who, contrary to what most believe are STILL not allowed to return to work! Not only did this affect frontline healthcare workers but even remote workers, and support staff, such as IT workers were fired under the same legislation. I hope justice is served!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.