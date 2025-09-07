Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $21,935
Support DFW Anti ICE Protesters
This is a fundraiser to raise at least $50,000 in legal fees and living expenses for all those facing repression connected to the protest at the Prairieland Detention Center. Due to the serious nature of the charges, the majority of money raised will go towards legal fees. Those arrested have jobs, families, and rent that needs to be paid. As they remain incarcerated due to punitively high bail, some funds may be used to cover expenses like child support, rent, or other basic necessities. In the event that we raise funds beyond what defendants need as they go through the legal process, these excess funds will be used to support other Texans facing arrest and prosecution for organizing and protesting.
The DFW Support Committee is a group of loved ones, friends and comrades of the defendants who are committed to supporting them through the legal process and have experience with legal support and anti-repression organizing. We will post regular updates about the case, the use of funds from this fundraiser and the specific support needs of the defendants here. DFW Support Committee can be contacted at dfwsupportcommittee@hacari.com.
Whether or not you're in a position to help monetarily, please share this fundraiser with your community. We encourage people to donate anonymously.
Apoya a los que protestan contra la migra
El 4 de julio por la noche, la policía arrestó a 10 personas fuera del Centro de Detención de ICE Prairieland en Alvarado, Texas. No sabemos todo lo que pasó para que los arrestaran. Lo que sí sabemos es que la gente está cada vez más indignada y decidida a oponerse a las deportaciones. Este año, se han realizado numerosas marchas y manifestaciones frente a centros de detención como el de Alvarado. Las 11 personas detenidas se enfrentan a graves cargos que buscan arruinarles la vida y reflejan la criminalización de la disidencia y la protesta contra la migra. Las autoridades locales han puesto una fianza de 10 millones de dólares por persona.
Se trata de una recaudación de fondos para reunir al menos 50.000 dólares en honorarios legales y gastos de manutención para todos aquellos que enfrentan la represión relacionada con la protesta en el Centro de Detención de Prairieland. Dado lo graves que son los cargos, la mayoría del dinero recaudado se destinará a los abogados. Las personas detenidas tienen trabajo, familia y gastos. Mientras permanezcan encarcelados por las fianzas punitivamente altas, algunos fondos podrán utilizarse para cubrir gastos de manutención de los hijos, renta y otras necesidades básicas. En el caso de que recaudemos fondos que excedan los que necesitan los acusados a medida que pasan por el proceso legal, estos fondos excedentes se utilizarán para apoyar a otros tejanos que enfrentan arresto y procesamiento por organizarse y protestar.
El Comité de Apoyo de DFW es un grupo de familiares, amigos y compañeros de los acusados, comprometidos a apoyarlos durante el proceso legal y con experiencia en apoyo legal y organización contra la represión. Publicaremos aquí actualizaciones periódicas sobre el caso, el uso de los fondos de esta recaudación y las necesidades específicas de apoyo de los coacusados. Puede contactar al Comité de Apoyo de DFW en dfwsupportcommittee@hacari.com.
Independientemente de si puede o no contribuir económicamente, comparta esta campaña con su comunidad. Animamos a las personas a donar de forma anónima.
Bread 🍞
투쟁!
Sending all best wishes for good legal representation in this matter.
July 16th, 2025
Thank you to everyone that took part in calling Johnson County about the constitutional rights violations the Prairieland Defendants are experiencing. Here is more information on what is happening.
A week after the arrest of 10 protestors at a demonstration at Prairieland ICE Detention Center and the subsequent arrest of the spouse of an arrestee, Johnson County Jail is obstructing the defendants’ access to legal representation and retaliating against them for exercising their 5th and 6th amendment rights pursuant to the U.S. Constitution. These constitutional violations have occurred in conjunction with a far-reaching investigation that has included numerous instances of excessive force and intimidation by various police agencies, friends and family of the defendants reveal.
A majority of defendants remain without legal counsel in violation of the 6th amendment. At least three defendants have been denied their requests for a public defender on the grounds of alleged “incomplete paperwork.” The DFW Support Committee, a group of family and friends of the defendants, said that, “this delay or denial of the right to counsel appears to be in retaliation to the defendants’ lawful right to refuse to speak to law enforcement without their lawyer present and is an egregious violation of their constitutional rights.”
In response to one of the defendants exercising their constitutional rights, Johnson County Jail has transferred this person to a solitary medical unit, despite the fact this person has no medical issues or needs. “I am completely appalled at the way their constitutional rights have been ignored,” this defendants mother said, “I grow increasingly concerned for their safety and well-being with each passing day.”
Johnson County’s use of segregation and isolation of pretrial detainees — presumed innocent until or unless convicted at trial — amounts to torture and excessive force used to punish and coerce these defendants in contravention of federal and state law.
Johnson County Jail has also refused to house transgender defendants in the housing unit appropriate for their gender raising serious safety and welfare concerns. To avoid further harassment from jail staff and other prisoners, one defendant has been forced to remain in solitary confinement, citing safety concerns in the general population.
Defendants’ friends and family report raids of their homes where agents deployed flashbang grenades, caused extensive damage, and detained spouses, family members and housemates without cause. In one instance, federal agents tackled the adult child of a defendant and put a bag over their head before arresting them and transporting them to jail. “I was terrified, I had no idea what was going on,” the child later said. During this interrogation, agents offered this person monetary bribes in exchange for information, which of course were refused. Police also attempted to extort them by offering to “get rid of a warrant” if they cooperated with the law enforcement investigation.
Johnson County Jail has also harassed and intimidated those wishing to visit defendants while in pre-trial detention. Some defendants’ visitors have been denied entry, detained and interrogated, and had their personal electronics confiscated.
Legal experts consulted by the support committee believe that these tactics constitute a campaign of fear and harassment against the defendants and their loved ones, and calls into question the veracity of any statements that law enforcement has compelled under these conditions of confinement, particularly when the defendants have no access to legal representation as the law requires. The state has violated the constitutional guarantees against unreasonable search and seizure and cruel and unusual punishment which will negatively taint any further state prosecutions.
These violations have occurred while the legal proceedings have not progressed on either the state or federal charges. Local legal experts explained that normally in this district, a defendant facing federal charges will receive a first court appearance within one to three days, whereupon appointment of court appointed counsel, release or bail conditions, and next court dates are all addressed. There has been no explanation why these normal practices are not being followed regarding these defendants.
July 12th, 2025
We are so grateful for all the support the Prairieland Defendants have received so far. Due to the state’s obstruction, defendants have not been assigned a state or federal public defender at this point. We are currently prioritizing getting lawyers for every defendant and are beginning to get a clearer picture of the cost of defending our loved ones. So far the estimated costs from good criminal defense lawyers for their services on just the state charges range from $70,000 to $200,000 for a single defendant. This means we could be looking at upwards of a million dollars to ensure that each defendant gets the best chance at defending themselves. We are considering how to bring these costs down but for now we are going to move the goal of the fundraiser up to $50,000. This will allow us to have enough money to put down deposits for the services of several lawyers. We will have some important updates on Monday about the cases so please check back then.
July 11th, 2025
Statement from the DFW Support Committee on the Prairieland Defendants
Texans are facing increasing repression by both the federal and state governments. Those on the frontlines of protecting people targeted by the state are especially being met with this repression in spite of our constitutional right to protest and dissent. Instead of listening to us, the government is arresting protestors, creating false narratives about their actions, and wholly ignoring their own obligation to due process.
Acknowledging this, we have formed a committee of loved ones, friends and comrades of defendants who are committed to supporting them through the legal process and have experience with legal support and anti-repression organizing.
We do not know what happened at the Prairieland Detention Center on July 4th, but we do know that 11 people were arrested and still sit in jail without legal representation. The framing of the case by the federal government should be concerning to all of us. The glaring inconsistencies in the official narrative and the alarmist accusations are a clear attempt to bolster the Trump administration’s claims that the United States is on the verge of chaos, warranting a dramatic increase in militarized police action. This, in turn, will almost certainly be used as a justification for broader expansion of repression not only of popular movements but all political activity in opposition to Trump and his regime. As such, what is happening to the 11 people connected to the Prairieland Detention Center protest should be a concern for anyone who does not want to see this country descend further into authoritarianism.
The Trump administration has consistently shown that it lies and distorts facts to advance its political narratives. In particular, they created news and propaganda that seem to confirm the far-right conspiracy theories that have fed Trump’s rise to power. Time and again these narratives have been proven false and dangerous.
These 11 people are some of the first arrested under this unbelievable narrative, but we should expect this sort of repression to spread further and wider. Trump does not distinguish between these defendants, Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic Socialists of America, 50501, or anyone else standing against him. They are coming for undocumented migrants, they are coming for supporters of Palestine, they are coming for those protesting ICE’s violence.
The first months of this administration have been a disaster. People have been kidnapped in broad daylight by masked agents and sent to hellish prison camps in other countries, with detention centers like Prarieland as stopping points along the way. Natural disasters have killed hundreds with little warning or care from the government, and even now we’re still trying to count the losses from flooding in North Texas. Decades of advancement in public health have being eviscerated: measles killed more children in Texas in the last month than in the last 30 years. Transgender people are being erased from our society. US-made bombs are slaughtering millions around the world. The list goes on. People see the nightmare that is unfolding, and the state is furiously looking for ways to distract, confuse, immobilize, and terrify. In this context, it should be clear that these recent criminal charges in Alvarado, Texas, are a dangerous and unconscionable stunt in service of this goal.
We are all affected by these disasters already, but criminalization of protest means that we risk arrest and worse as the state moves to crush everyone under its power.
However, the people of this country will not accept authoritarian rule. From the initial waves of protest, resistance and antagonism have generalized and deepened. It has involved not only elected officials and formal organizations, but more importantly, millions of ordinary people taking bold action to protect their communities and reclaim their autonomy. This spreading resistance has been met with violent state repression such as deployment of active duty military on the streets of Los Angeles and the arrest of sitting judges and US senators. Now the state is attempting to ruin the lives of 11 people and their communities in North Texas. It is clear that no amount of appeasement and capitulation will stop these threats to our freedoms. We must then support those facing repression and not bow to this state terror.
This is a historic moment and what will happen next is not clear. What we do know is that the best chance for all of us to live full and free lives is to join together and be brave. We in the DFW Support Committee have no choice but to push forward and fight for those we care deeply about who are currently sitting in jail. To the rest of you, we call on you to join us in our support. We will be releasing future updates and statements about concrete actions people can take. The first and most important action today is raising funds so that these 11 people have the best legal defense possible. You can contact us at dfwsupportcommittee@hacari.com.
July 9th, 2025
As of today all 10 defendants have also received serious federal charges. Another defendant was arrested and has been charged as well. Police have been investigating and harassing defendants' loved ones and friends. Defendants have now been in jail for 5 days putting employment and housing at risk. We are still working on getting every defendant a state criminal defense lawyer and are waiting for all defendants to be assigned federal lawyers on their federal charges. We urgently need at least $20,000 to hire lawyers who can handle cases of this magnitude.
Our community remains resolved to fight these bogus charges and bring everyone home. We need your help to do that. Whether or not you're in a position to help monetarily, please share this fundraiser with your community and continue to counter the lies and false narrative of the increasingly authoritarian government.
Hasta hoy, los 10 acusados también han recibido cargos federales graves. Otro acusado fue arrestado y también fue acusado. La policía ha estado investigando y acosando a sus seres queridos y amigos. Los acusados llevan 5 días en prisión, poniendo en riesgo su empleo y vivienda. Seguimos trabajando para conseguir un abogado defensor penal estatal para cada acusado y estamos esperando que se les asignen abogados federales para sus cargos federales. Necesitamos urgentemente al menos $20,000 para contratar abogados que puedan manejar casos de esta magnitud.
Nuestra comunidad sigue decidida a luchar contra estos cargos falsos y a que todos regresen a casa. Necesitamos su ayuda para lograrlo. Independientemente de si puede o no contribuir económicamente, comparta esta recaudación de fondos con su comunidad y continúe combatiendo las mentiras y la falsa narrativa de un gobierno cada vez más autoritario.
