Español abajo

Support DFW Anti ICE Protesters



On the night of July 4th, local police arrested 10 people outside the ICE Prairieland detention facility in Alvarado, Texas. On July 5th, another person was arrested in connection with the case. We don’t know all of the circumstances leading to the arrests. We do know that popular outrage and resistance to deportations is growing across the country. Organizers, activists, and affected communities have spent the year organizing rallies and protests outside of detention centers just like the one in Alvarado. The 11 people arrested currently face serious charges aimed not only at ruining their lives, but signalling an authoritarian criminalization of dissent and protest against ICE. Local authorities have set bail at $10 million per person.

This is a fundraiser to raise at least $50,000 in legal fees and living expenses for all those facing repression connected to the protest at the Prairieland Detention Center. Due to the serious nature of the charges, the majority of money raised will go towards legal fees. Those arrested have jobs, families, and rent that needs to be paid. As they remain incarcerated due to punitively high bail, some funds may be used to cover expenses like child support, rent, or other basic necessities. In the event that we raise funds beyond what defendants need as they go through the legal process, these excess funds will be used to support other Texans facing arrest and prosecution for organizing and protesting.



The DFW Support Committee is a group of loved ones, friends and comrades of the defendants who are committed to supporting them through the legal process and have experience with legal support and anti-repression organizing. We will post regular updates about the case, the use of funds from this fundraiser and the specific support needs of the defendants here. DFW Support Committee can be contacted at dfwsupportcommittee@hacari.com.



Whether or not you're in a position to help monetarily, please share this fundraiser with your community. We encourage people to donate anonymously.





Apoya a los que protestan contra la migra

El 4 de julio por la noche, la policía arrestó a 10 personas fuera del Centro de Detención de ICE Prairieland en Alvarado, Texas. No sabemos todo lo que pasó para que los arrestaran. Lo que sí sabemos es que la gente está cada vez más indignada y decidida a oponerse a las deportaciones. Este año, se han realizado numerosas marchas y manifestaciones frente a centros de detención como el de Alvarado. Las 11 personas detenidas se enfrentan a graves cargos que buscan arruinarles la vida y reflejan la criminalización de la disidencia y la protesta contra la migra. Las autoridades locales han puesto una fianza de 10 millones de dólares por persona.



Se trata de una recaudación de fondos para reunir al menos 50.000 dólares en honorarios legales y gastos de manutención para todos aquellos que enfrentan la represión relacionada con la protesta en el Centro de Detención de Prairieland. Dado lo graves que son los cargos, la mayoría del dinero recaudado se destinará a los abogados. Las personas detenidas tienen trabajo, familia y gastos. Mientras permanezcan encarcelados por las fianzas punitivamente altas, algunos fondos podrán utilizarse para cubrir gastos de manutención de los hijos, renta y otras necesidades básicas. En el caso de que recaudemos fondos que excedan los que necesitan los acusados ​​a medida que pasan por el proceso legal, estos fondos excedentes se utilizarán para apoyar a otros tejanos que enfrentan arresto y procesamiento por organizarse y protestar.



El Comité de Apoyo de DFW es un grupo de familiares, amigos y compañeros de los acusados, comprometidos a apoyarlos durante el proceso legal y con experiencia en apoyo legal y organización contra la represión. Publicaremos aquí actualizaciones periódicas sobre el caso, el uso de los fondos de esta recaudación y las necesidades específicas de apoyo de los coacusados. Puede contactar al Comité de Apoyo de DFW en dfwsupportcommittee@hacari.com.



Independientemente de si puede o no contribuir económicamente, comparta esta campaña con su comunidad. Animamos a las personas a donar de forma anónima.

