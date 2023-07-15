Support Agrata Aryal’s Cancer Battle

IMPORTANT UPDATE June 24, 2024: Agrata's cancer has returned. Immunotherapy is the only viable remaining treatment option. Please help us raise another $6,000 so she can receive this treatment. Note, this is in addition to the $3k previously raised. God bless you!

--------------------------------------

Agrata Aryal is a little girl (5 yrs old) who lives in Kathmandu, Nepal. She’s the only child of my friend Sudip Aryal. Agrata recently collapsed while eating and was rushed to the hospital. She was diagnosed with severe ulcers in her small intestine and underwent emergency surgery to remove four inches of badly damaged intestine. The doctors told her mother that without receiving that immediate care, she likely would not have survived another 24 hours. While in ICU, doctors conducted additional tests and discovered that she also has intestinal cancer.

She has now been in the hospital for almost a month. Expenses from her initial surgery, hospitalization, and now the treatment she will need to receive to cure her cancer are extensive, and this small family has run out of money. Thank God that the cancer is in its early stages, however Agrata will still require chemotherapy, radiation and possibly immunotherapy treatments.

All funds raised will be wired immediately to the family via Western Union.

What is my connection to this family? In 2007 I was blessed to spend 30 amazing days traveling throughout Nepal. Sudip (Agrata’s father) was my guide for our 17-day “Annapurna Circuit” trek. We quickly became friends and have remained in contact for all the years that have followed. That experience in Nepal remains one of the most memorable of my life and I owe much of it to my friend Sudip.

Please help Agrata get the care she needs so that she can beat her cancer and return to the joy of just being a little girl again!

Donations, Prayers, and Sharing of this campaign are all greatly appreciated!

THANK YOU and God Bless!