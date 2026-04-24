Support Skill Acquisition Hub to Empower 500 Youth

Since 2022, the Skill Acquisition Hub in Accra, Ghana has trained over 20,000 young people in digital skills such as graphic design, video editing, web design, and social media management. Many participants have gone on to find jobs, freelance opportunities, and start their own businesses.

In 2026, we aim to train 500 more youths completely free of charge.

Your donation will help provide:

• Free ICT and digital skills training in :• Graphic Design

• Video Editing • Web Design • Social Media Management

• Computers, equipment, and learning materials

• Mentorship and training support

• A better future for underserved youths in Ghana

Every contribution, big or small, will directly help empower young people with life-changing skills and opportunities.

Together, we can give hope, create jobs, and transform lives through technology and education.

Thank you for your support and generosity.