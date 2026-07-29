Support Zionnah's NSHSS Recognition Ceremony Trip

Receiving an invitation from the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and a significant achievement in my academic journey. I am seeking these funds to help cover the remaining expenses associated with attending the recognition ceremony, including airfare, hotel accommodations, and transportation to and from the event. I am scheduled to leave on August 7 and return on August 9.





With the support of my community, I will be able to participate in this special experience, celebrate my accomplishments, and take advantage of the opportunities that NSHSS provides for students like me. Thank you in advance to everyone who is able to support me, share my fundraiser, or encourage me along the way. Your generosity and support mean so much as I work toward achieving my educational goals.