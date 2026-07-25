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Support Zenaida's Back to Stability and Health

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$100 USD

Fundraiser created byZenaida Martinez

Fundraiser funds will be received by Zenaida Martinez

Support Zenaida's Back to Stability and Health

My name is Zenaida Martinez, and I am reaching out during one of the most difficult seasons of my life.

After years of dedicating myself to my family and my career, I am facing significant medical, emotional, and financial challenges that have left me struggling to stay afloat. Due to ongoing medical conditions, I have been unable to work consistently and am currently working through the process of returning to my job while managing treatment and recovery.

At the same time, I am navigating a major life transition while trying to remain present and supportive for my children. The combination of medical expenses, housing costs, transportation, utilities, and daily living expenses has created a financial burden that has become overwhelming.

Anyone who knows me knows that asking for help is not easy. I have always worked hard and done my best to care for others. Today, I find myself in a position where I need support from my community to get through this difficult chapter and rebuild stability for myself and my family.

Funds raised will help cover:

• Housing and rent expenses

• Utilities and essential bills

• Transportation costs

• Medical expenses and treatment-related costs

• Groceries and daily necessities

• Support while I work toward returning to full employment

Every donation, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would be an incredible help.

Thank you for your kindness, support, prayers, and encouragement during this time. Your generosity will help me focus on healing, rebuilding, and creating a brighter future for my family.

With gratitude,

Zenaida Martinez

Fundraising Goal: $7,000

"Sometimes the strongest thing a person can do is ask for help. Thank you for helping me move forward." ❤️

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