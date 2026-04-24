Support Zachary’s YWAM DTS

This September, I am stepping into a new season of service by heading to Kona, Hawaii, to begin a five-month Discipleship Training School (DTS) with Youth With a Mission (YWAM).





This intensive, five-month program consists of two months of classroom-based training, followed by a three-month outreach mission. During the outreach phase, our team will travel abroad to support established ministries, serve communities in need, and share the love of Jesus.





For a long time, I have felt a clear calling toward full-time overseas ministry, and I am confident that this school will equip me with the foundation and practical experience I need to move forward in that calling.





As I am preparing for this journey, I am $3,800 short of the funds needed to cover my expenses for the full five-month duration.





Whether you are in a position to give financially or you choose to support me through prayer, I would be honored to have your support.





Thank you so much for your friendship and for considering a partnership in this mission.





With gratitude,

Zachary Greening