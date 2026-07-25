Support Yama Arashi Do

For the past six years, Amy and Erik Waight have poured their hearts into Yama Arashi Do, a Jiu Jitsu studio in Sonora, California. What they built is more than a gym. It’s a place where kids learn discipline before they learn a submission, where adults find confidence they didn’t know they had, and where a small mountain community found a second family on the mats.





Amy is my sister, and Erik is my brother-in-law. I’ve watched them show up for their students year after year — early mornings, late evening, and every quiet moment in between where a coach makes the difference for someone who needed it.





Recently, they were the victims of business fraud. The financial damage was severe and they are now facing hardship that threatens both their family and the school they’ve spent years building.





They have never been the type to ask for help. They’re the ones who give it. So I’m asking on their behalf.





Every dollar raised will go toward rent, recovering operating costs and keeping their doors open. Our goal is $8000





If you’ve trained at Yama Arashi Do, if your child has stepped onto those mats, or if you simply believe in small businesses run by good people — please consider giving. If you can’t give, sharing this page or keeping them in your prayers means just as much.





Thank you for standing with Amy, Erik, and the Yama Arashi Do family.



