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Support Worldwide Epstein Protest Ads

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCyrus Segura

Fundraiser funds will be received by Made in America Media, LLC

Support Worldwide Epstein Protest Ads

The purpose of this page is to Fundraise for Advertising for Jeffrey Epstein and related protests globally. Hosted by the new VIGILANTE online TV show transmedia marketing campaign by Made in America Media, LLC. As filmmakers, we can Crowdfund for our new project, and because our show is about Epstein in real life, we can promote all Real-Life Epstein protests in our Advertising. We will give our donors Advertising Credit in our End Credits at the end of each episode.


(Page under construction)



SUMMARY


There are new local Epstein Protest Movements popping up all over the world. However, they are all independent groups and cannot legally Fundraise and Advertise as a Centralized Unit. That is where our company Made in America Media, LLC comes in. We are a new Transmedia News company that has turned our new online TV Show VIGILANTE's advertising to be based in Real Life Jeffrey Epstein protests all around the world, by promoting real life protests. Because our TV show is about the same topic of Epstein, we have found a way to do Fundraising and Advertising for a good, real life cause while also promoting our new show.


Additionally, many citizens around the world cannot attend protests due to work, family, and distance, but they still want to Donate to Protests. So if we can all put our energy and money into one unified effort to advertise Epstein protests globally, we can possibly unite the world with tens of thousands of people at each protest.



GOALS


We hope to Fundraise and put the money directly into many platforms' Advertising. We will start small, but depending on how much we earn, we can do:

  1. Social Media Targeted Ads
  2. YouTube Ads
  3. Roku TV Ads
  4. Television Ads
  5. Radio Ads
  6. Highway Billboards
  7. Subway/Train/Bus Advertising
  8. Building Signs in Cities


The sky is the limit, but it all depends on how much we earn and get the word out.



MORE INFO FOR ACTIVISTS


Eventually we want to start a 2nd Fundraising Campaign to raise funds to support local protests with supplies, reimburse protestors for travel, hire security, media crews, and full-time activists.


A 3rd Fundraising Campaign would be created to fund the TV show crew itself.


Our company's goal would be to evolve into a massive media and activist organization like Turning Point USA and become self-funded by Speaking Events and Merchandise, as well as selling media like TV Shows, Films, Video games, Music, etc. This way we can hire full time activists to help in the Struggle against Global Government Corruption.

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