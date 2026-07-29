Support Volta Region Vlogs

Hello everyone, my name is Derrick Miller, also known online as Bosstalk843 on Instagram and TikTok. I create vlog content focused on life, culture, travel, food, and everyday experiences throughout Ghana’s beautiful Volta Region. My goal is to continue showing the real side of Ghana while creating entertaining and informative content for people both in Ghana and around the world.

I’m starting this fundraiser to help improve the quality of my vlogs and grow my content production. Right now I’m working with limited equipment, and upgrading my gear would make a huge difference in the videos I’m able to create for my audience.

The funds raised will go toward:

• A new camera for higher quality video

• A better selfie stick/gimbal for smoother recording

• A Bluetooth microphone for clearer audio

• Lighting, memory cards, batteries, and other production accessories

• Transportation and filming support for Volta Region content

My fundraising goal is $1,500. Every donation, big or small, helps support better storytelling, better production quality, and more consistent content from the Volta Region of Ghana.

If you enjoy travel content, Ghana culture, local food spots, community experiences, and real-life vlogs, your support truly means a lot. Even if you cannot donate, sharing this campaign with others would also help greatly.

Thank you to everyone who supports the journey and believes in the vision.

Facebook: Derrick Miller

Instagram: Bosstalk843

TikTok: Bosstalk843



