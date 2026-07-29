Support Victims Of Public Harassment From Streamer

This fundraiser supports individuals and communities who have been targeted, harassed, or provoked by online content creators who use racism, intimidation, and public humiliation as entertainment. Some streamers intentionally provoke people, record their reactions, and use dehumanizing language or racial slurs to generate views and profit. This behavior causes real emotional harm, encourages further harassment, and contributes to a hostile environment both online and offline. This fund exists to support the people affected by this type of content and to strengthen the resources available to victims who want to protect themselves, seek help, or pursue accountability through proper legal channels.





Money will be transferred to the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI)