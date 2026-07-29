Support Us Through Cancer And Cataract Treatment

Life has changed very quickly for us, and we’re asking for help during one of the hardest times our family has ever faced.

Recently, I lost my job and was unable to receive unemployment assistance after working for Meta. Since then, we’ve been struggling just to keep up with basic living expenses while facing overwhelming medical challenges within our family.

My girlfriend is currently battling cancer. Watching someone you love go through this has been heartbreaking emotionally, physically, and financially. The medical bills continue to grow, and one of her biggest wishes is to travel back home to the Philippines to be with family and loved ones during this difficult time.

At the same time, my grandmother Judy also needs help covering medical expenses related to cataract surgery so she can restore her vision and maintain her independence.

Right now, every donation will go toward:

• Cancer-related medical expenses and care

• Travel costs to help my girlfriend return to the Philippines

• My grandmother Judy’s cataract surgery and medical bills

• Basic living expenses while we work through this crisis

Asking for help is not easy, but we truly cannot do this alone. Even if you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to us.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your kindness, prayers, and support during this incredibly difficult chapter in our lives.







