Support Uplifting Bible Reading Videos

Dear friends,





Thank you so much for being here and for supporting Maple & Mane.

This channel means a great deal to me.

I started Maple & Mane with the hope of creating a peaceful place where we can slow down, spend time in God’s Word, and be reminded of His love, truth, and faithfulness.

Every video is made with care, prayer, time, and personal resources. Since the channel is still growing and is not yet monetized, your support can help me continue creating Scripture readings, devotionals, worshipful instrumentals, and other Christ-centered content.

If you feel led to contribute, I would be deeply grateful. Every gift, no matter the amount, helps support the work behind Maple & Mane and allows me to keep building this little ministry.

But please know that giving is never expected. Your prayers, your encouragement, your views, your shares, and simply being part of this community mean so much to me.

Above all, my prayer is that Maple & Mane will always point people to Jesus and help someone, somewhere, feel a little closer to Him.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for walking alongside me as this channel grows.





With love and gratitude,





Maple & Mane

Abiding in Christ Every Day 🤍



